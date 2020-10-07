Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 2%

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 162,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 47,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

