Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the "Gold & silver ores" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05% Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 728 2797 2589 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -$52.14 million -8.04 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.19

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals peers beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

