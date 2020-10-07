Nomura Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nomura in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NMR. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Nomura has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,648,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 700,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at $1,404,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 39.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 59.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.