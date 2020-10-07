No BS Crypto Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $28,107.13 and approximately $64,583.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,228,621,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,086,153 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

No BS Crypto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars.

