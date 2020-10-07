Nimiq 1-Day Volume Tops $893,765.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $893,765.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,635.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.00 or 0.03215483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.02098470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00437963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.01035246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00576500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,443,541,091 coins and its circulating supply is 6,699,791,091 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

