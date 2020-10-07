Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0003 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including cfinex, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $33,795.47 and $23.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,781,546 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

