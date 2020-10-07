NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.75. 137,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 241,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

