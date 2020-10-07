Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) & AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) Financial Survey

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroCentury has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of AeroCentury shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of AeroCentury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nesco and AeroCentury, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroCentury 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and AeroCentury’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.76 -$27.05 million N/A N/A AeroCentury $25.61 million 0.12 -$16.66 million N/A N/A

AeroCentury has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nesco.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and AeroCentury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% AeroCentury -102.72% -154.52% -18.08%

Summary

Nesco beats AeroCentury on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. As of March 30, 2020, the company's aircraft portfolio consisted of eleven aircraft held for lease, six aircraft held under sales-type or direct finance leases, and seven aircraft held for sale. AeroCentury Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

