NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $101-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.03 million.NeoPhotonics also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $329.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPTN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.98.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

