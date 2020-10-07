Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
NLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.