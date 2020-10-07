Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives $75.67 Average PT from Analysts

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

