Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.28. 1,068,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,437,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $26,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,235 shares of company stock worth $1,690,423 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 108.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 85.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 162,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

