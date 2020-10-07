Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Position Cut by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Neenah were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,648. Neenah Inc has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $660.15 million, a PE ratio of -157.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

