NavCoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.58 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Upbit and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $119,859.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,833,125 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, cfinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

