National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.11

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 2107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.29, a PEG ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Vision by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Vision by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 304,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

