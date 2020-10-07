National Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,352 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. 11,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,637. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in National Beverage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

