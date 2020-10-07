National Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 250% compared to the average daily volume of 1,352 call options.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.
Shares of FIZZ stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.58. 11,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,637. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $86.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in National Beverage by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
