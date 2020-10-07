National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FIZZ. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $77.78. 19,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.44. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $86.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

