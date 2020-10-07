National Access Cannabis (CVE:META) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

National Access Cannabis Corp (CVE:META)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 7661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,112.33, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

National Access Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:META)

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of December 19, 2019, it had a portfolio of 36 licensed retail locations.

