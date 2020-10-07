Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.17

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 10050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. Analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,122 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Natera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

