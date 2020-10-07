Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.60

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 8001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.25.

Nanotech Security Company Profile (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

