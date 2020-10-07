NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $43.71

Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.71, but opened at $40.73. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 1,569 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $122,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $89,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

