Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.50. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 5,350 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 307.64%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

