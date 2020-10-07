Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $8.59. Nam Tai Property shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 9,214 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 233.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 428,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

