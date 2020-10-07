MyWish Price Tops $0.0330 on Top Exchanges (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $315,235.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.28 or 0.04799632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031913 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

