Myokardia Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,844 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,612% compared to the average volume of 283 call options.

Myokardia stock opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

