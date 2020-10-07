MVL (MVL) Trading Up 54.9% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, UEX, IDCM and IDEX. MVL has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $478,434.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.04830787 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032041 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,575,109,037 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, IDCM, UEX, Cashierest, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.