MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend payment by 162.5% over the last three years.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MVO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 145,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,502. The company has a market cap of $30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.