Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.53%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 98,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

