Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Goldman Sachs Group cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 135,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.53%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

