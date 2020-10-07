Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.41. Mountain Boy Minerals shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

