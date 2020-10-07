MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.65. MoSys shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 67.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

