Morris S. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Securities downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

