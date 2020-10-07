MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €123.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €122.50 ($144.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

MorphoSys stock opened at €99.16 ($116.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12-month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €106.89 and its 200 day moving average is €105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.25.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

