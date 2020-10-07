Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Morningstar has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,783 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $2,091,810.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,726,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,102,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,100,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,092,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 124.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

