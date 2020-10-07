Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $47.74 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.