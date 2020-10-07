Morgan Stanley Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $11.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -319.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $73,683.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,917.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,437 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 21.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

