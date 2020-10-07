Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $60.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4,958.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 733,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 336.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 400.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

