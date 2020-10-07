Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $60.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.
NASDAQ MGEE opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4,958.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 733,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 336.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 400.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.