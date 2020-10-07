Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.89.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,041.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $986.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.61. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,706.94, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.