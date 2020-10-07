Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.89.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,041.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $986.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.61. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,706.94, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $32,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
