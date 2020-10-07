Morgan Stanley Increases The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $158.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

PG stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

