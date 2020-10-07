Morgan Stanley Increases ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $64.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.10.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $71.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $1,971,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ONE Gas by 319.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ONE Gas by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in ONE Gas by 5,836.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $3,219,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

