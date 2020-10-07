Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading 7% Higher

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) shares traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.74. 353,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 688,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.87.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). Montage Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. Analysts predict that Montage Resources Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

