Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Montage Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montage Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Montage Resources by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 168,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

