Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $293.26

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $293.26 and last traded at $291.41, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,611,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $24,942,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 324,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after buying an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $40,469,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

