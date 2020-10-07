MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,637.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $883,475.23 and approximately $2,637.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00027077 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003312 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003912 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,712,971 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

