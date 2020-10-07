Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed its industry so far this year. The company’s dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. The firm is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. These will lower costs by $110-120 million and boost EBITDA by 10%. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Although softness across the markets served (mainly U.S. businesses), and pressure on volumes and pricing are major headwinds, robust fundamentals of the U.S. housing industry is expected to be a boon for the company. Estimates for 2020 moved north, depicting analysts' optimism.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $107.80. 1,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

