Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $107.11. 5,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,316. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.