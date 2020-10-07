Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.34. Mobile Streams shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 169,698,412 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the Internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.