Mixin (XIN) Market Cap Tops $70.86 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $135.76 or 0.01278180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

