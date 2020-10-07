Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.56. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 350 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

