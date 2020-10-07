MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.60. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14.
MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.
About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND)
Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.
